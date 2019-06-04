New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent separatist leaders Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam and Shabir Shah to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till June 14 in connection with a terror funding case involving Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. The trio were taken into custody by NIA during in-chamber proceedings before Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal.

Shah and Andrabi were already in custody involving separate cases while Alam was brought from Jammu and Kashmir on a transit remand for interrogation regarding the terror funding case.

NIA gets 10-day custody of separatist Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam Bhat. pic.twitter.com/7kSgNAy9gU — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019

The anti-terror agency had filed an FIR against the trio on May 30, 2017, charging them for links with terror fronts. Andrabi was also alleged to have received money from the terrorist outfit Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief to continue stone pelting in Kashmir.

Andrabi was taken into custody in July 2018 with charges of ‘waging war against India’ while Alam has been batting for the ‘right to self-determination’ as the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP).

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including the LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in January 2018 in connection with the terror funding case.

According to a report, the agency, so far, has arrested several separatist leaders including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah. Altaf Ahmad Shah is the son-in-law of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq Dar’s aide and Khandey is the spokesperson for the Geelani-led Hurriyat. Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali was arrested in August 2017.