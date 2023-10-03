Home

News

10 Dead In Sambhajinagar Hospital As Another Healthcare Tragedy Unfolds In Maharashtra

10 Dead In Sambhajinagar Hospital As Another Healthcare Tragedy Unfolds In Maharashtra

Ten more patients, including two infants, have died in Sambhajinagar Hospital in Maharashtra in less than 24 hours, allegedly due to a shortage of essential medicines. This follows the deaths of 31 patients at a government hospital in Nanded a day earlier.

Mumbai: Ten more patients, including two infants, have died in Sambhajinagar Hospital in Maharashtra in less than 24 hours, allegedly due to a shortage of essential medicines. This follows the deaths of 31 patients at a government hospital in Nanded a day earlier.

Trending Now

Maharashtra has witnessed a spate of hospital deaths in recent weeks, prompting demands for a probe. The state government has responded by announcing the formation of a committee to investigate the deaths of 31 patients at a hospital in Nanded. This comes as reports emerge of 10 more patients dying in Sambhajinagar’s Ghati Hospital within 24 hours on Tuesday.

You may like to read

The recent deaths have raised serious concerns about the quality of healthcare in rural Maharashtra. There have been allegations of negligence and a lack of essential medicines at the hospitals where the deaths occurred. The state government has promised to take action against those responsible, but it is clear that more needs to be done to improve the healthcare system in rural areas.

(Store under update)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES