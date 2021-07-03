New Delhi: The Delhi Police are searching for 10 girls who they rescued from GB Road red-light district. These girls are said to have “escaped” from a shelter home in Delhi’s Dwarka where they were put up after they were rescued on March 19. The girls aged 17-26 years fled in May. Also Read - Delhi Unlock Update: These Markets Reopen From Today After Written Assurance From Traders

Even though a case of kidnapping has been registered, police said girls fled by breaking an exhaust fan hole from the shelter home on the third floor of the building.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “On May 24, all 12 women escaped by breaking an exhaust fan hole from the shelter home on the third floor of the building. Two of them sustained injuries and 10 succeeded in escaping.”

“In this incident, a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 23, Dwarka police station. For the purpose of searching these girls, an advertisement has been published in newspapers,” the DCP added.

The two women, who sustained injuries, told police during enquiry that they were not under any pressure from anyone but tried to flee as they did not wish to stay at the shelter home.

Meanwhile, a segment in English dailies published for providing information on the whereabouts of the 10 women erroneously referred to them as residents of a children’s home run by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC clarified that the children’s home run by the organisation houses only boys.

“An advertisement has been issued by Delhi Police regarding the kidnapping of 10 girls allegedly from DMRC Children Home in Tis Hazari. This is to clarify that the Children Home run by Salaam Balaak Trust only accommodates boys and no girls stay there. Therefore, DMRC’s Children Home has no connection whatsoever with this incident (sic),” it said.