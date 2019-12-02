New Delhi: A total of 10 flights of the domestic airlines GoAir were delayed on Monday due to shortage in the availability of cockpit crew at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

The delay has caused chaos at the Delhi Airport as passengers were furious over unavailability of staff.

Meanwhile, it was a double-whammy for GoAir as their passengers in Kolkata staged a protest inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport over the cancellation of two flights.

The passengers claimed that they were given any proper answer by the airline authorities.