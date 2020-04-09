New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday announced that at least 10 multi-disciplinary teams have been formed and dispatched to nine states across the country that have reported highest numbers of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Time to Use PM's Soft Power of 'Namaste Trump': Congress on Indians Losing Jobs in US Amid COVID-19

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "These teams will coordinate with states on containment plan, hospital preparedness and ventilator management."

The states where these teams have been deployed are Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry said that two labs of CSIR – Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology, and Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology – are already working to find out the origin of the whole genome from where coronavirus evolved.

The Health Ministry also said that its main focus is how to increase the number of dedicated COVID hospitals in states. A detailed discussion with a group of ministers also took place on categorisation of hospitals, Aggarwal said.

Meanwhile, he also stressed on the rational use of personal protective equipments (PPEs) by healthcare workers who are treating coronavirus patients as they are limited in number. He said there is no need to panic as India has sufficient stocks of PPEs and the government is making all efforts to augment their supply further.