10 New Waterways Projects Worth Rs 645 Crore Approved On Brahmaputra River In Assam

Projects to be implemented under 100% funding from Central Govt under the Sagarmala programme.

Eastern Grid can unlock a multi-lateral trade potential of 49 billion dollars. (Brahmaputra River File image)

Brahmaputra River In Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced a major investment of more than Rs 645 crores to develop 10 waterways projects under the flagship Sagarmala programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. The projects will be implemented with 100% financial assistance from the central government to enhance terminals and riverine infrastructure along the river Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2) to boost connectivity and foster economic growth.

From the construction of slipways at strategic locations such as Maya Ghat in Dhubri district and Majuli district to the establishment of passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur district and Bahari in Barpeta district, each proposal is meticulously designed to enhance connectivity and facilitate seamless transportation across the region.

Additional passenger terminals are set to be established in Goalpara, Guijan, Kurua, Dhubri, Disangmukh, and Matmora, catering to the diverse needs of different districts within Assam. These ten projects will enhance transportation efficiency and stimulate industrial development and trade in the region.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are and have been trying to explore newer avenues and tap the immense potential of waterways in the country. Brahmaputra (NW 2) has been the lifeline for the people of northeast and Assam. These 10 new projects, which will be developed under the prestigious Sagarmala programme of the Govt of India, are designed to boost connectivity, smoothen & upgrade public transportation and nourish economic growth.”

With the development of North-Eastern states in focus, including Assam, projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated under the Sagarmala program. In Assam alone, projects exceeding Rs 760 crore are currently underway.

Development of an Eastern Grid at the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with the Ganga and Sundarbans will boost regional integration and trade with South Asia and Eastern South Asia. Eastern Grid can unlock a multi-lateral trade potential of 49 billion dollars.

