10 People Including 5 Forest Officials Stranded In Himachal’s Manali Due To Rising Water Levels, Recue Ops Underway

Himachal Rains: In the past few weeks, heavy rains have led to landslides and flash floods in the state, causing significant damage in several areas.

Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

Manali: Amid incessant rains, over 10 people, including five forest officials, were stranded in Koldam in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali due to rising water levels on Sunday. Giving details,Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Arindam Chaudhary told news agency ANI that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration teams are present on the spot for rescue operations.

“Ten people, including five forest department officials and five locals, got stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level. NDRF and local administration teams are present on the spot. Rescue operation underway,” DC Chaudhary said.

Heavy Rains Lead to Landslides, Flash Floods

In the past few weeks, heavy rains have led to landslides and flash floods in the state, causing significant damage in several areas. In the meantime, the state government has declared the whole Himachal Pradesh as a ‘natural calamity affected area’.

As per the latest updates from the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

2,022 Houses Fully Damaged

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year’s monsoon season.

A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin.

17 Bodies Recovered In Summer Hill Area

In another development, over 17 bodies have been recovered so far after the tragic landslide in the Summer Hill area of Shimla district on August 14, one official told ANI on Sunday.

Chief Secretary of the government of Himachal Pradesh Prabodh Saxena said that two bodies of a family are still to be recovered.

“One rescue operation is going on in the Shiv Mandir and so far 17 bodies have been recovered. Two bodies of a family of seven are still to be recovered. It seems that there are three more bodies. I had a word with the district authorities and I think they will be able to recover these bodies in another 2-3 days,” Saxena said.

He further said that in the next 3-4 days, the movement of heavy vehicles including those carrying apples in Kullu will start.

“On the restoration side, the emphasis now is on the movement of apples from Kullu. In the last two days, we have repaired a BBMB road in Kullu which was lying in disuse for many years. Now we are working on another portion of NH. We expect that in the next 3-4 days, the movement of heavy vehicles including those carrying apples in Kullu will start,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

