New Delhi: A total of 10 defected MLAs of West Bengal – seven from Trinamool Congress, three from the Left and Congress – on Saturday jumped ship to join the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who flew in for two days to conduct a mega rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls next year. On the second day of his visit on Sunday, Amit Shah will address a roadshow in Birbhum district of West Bengal where he is also scheduled to have lunch with a Baul singer.

TMC's rebel legislator Suvendu Adhikari was also part of the rally where he gave a fiery speech against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Soon after changing sides, Adhikari exuded confidence that his new party will form the next government and vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal that wants to divide the state on the lines of "insider" and "outsider".

“I am being called a traitor by those who themselves (TMC) are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, TMC would have never come into existence. In the next assembly polls, BJP will win Bengal and TMC will be defeated,” he said at an East Midnapore mega rally yesterday.

It must be noted that Adhikari’s resignation to the legislative assembly has not yet been accepted on technical grounds.

Others from the ruling party who joined the BJP at Saturday’s rally addressed by Shah included a two-term TMC MP from Bardhaman East constituency Sunil Mondal, Trinamool Congress MLAs Banasri Maity, Silbhdrada Dutta, Biswajit Kundu, Sukra Munda and Saikat Panja, CPI(M)’s Tapasi Mandal, CPI’s Ashok Dinda and Congress lawmaker Sudip Mukherjee.