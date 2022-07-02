Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: The Jagannath Rath Yatra, the prominent nine-day annual Hindu festival started on Friday in Odisha’s Puri. The festival will end with Bhauda Yatra on July 9. Every year, millions of people from across the world throng the holy temple town of Puri to worship Lord Jagannath at the Shree Jagannath Temple and witness the three majestic chariots (Rath) of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra move forward.Also Read - Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Day-Wise Schedule of Largest Hindu Festival in Puri
The temple, which is also referred to Srimandir, therefore becomes focal point of all human movement and it is not easy to provide safety and security measures as well as all amenities and facilities to all devotees.
With an aim to curb the challenges during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project (Srimandir Parikrama Project), which is already being implemented and work is going ahead on a expeditious mode.
Watch How Srimandir Heritage Corridor project has transformed the temple surrounding
How The New Project Is Making Rath Yatra Different
- In the first phase of the project, all structures within a 75 metre radius from the Meghnad Wall (outer wall) of the Temple were removed. For this the Odisha Government provided compensation at twice the market value to the people as well as provided land for resettlement in the heart of the city as well.
- After cleaning up the 75 metre radius around the temple, this entire area was divided into various zones.
- These zones were named Buffer Zone, Mandir Parikrama Zone, Landscape Zone, Outer Parikrama Zone, Public Convenience Zone and Zone for the movement of the public.
- In the Public Convenience zone, a model patch was developed which has various public amenities and facilities. This provides devotees with various facilities and public amenities during their visit to the Srimandir.
- Facilities such as the drinking water, toilets, cloak room and resting places have also been developed for devotees.
- The open spaces around the temple have also reduced the fear of any stampede and also eased the flow of human traffic into the temple and then its exit.
- Based on the feedback and the success of this model patch, such amenities and public facilities would be further developed on all the three sides of the temple, the Odisha government said in an official statement.
- Each such area would have restrooms, toilets, drinking water facilities as well as cloak rooms for the public.
- Apart from that, security stations would also be established which would help enhance the safety and security of the devotees.
- More resting places and greater public amenities are being added and more public amenities are be provided as the process continues.