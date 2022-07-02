Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: The Jagannath Rath Yatra, the prominent nine-day annual Hindu festival started on Friday in Odisha’s Puri. The festival will end with Bhauda Yatra on July 9. Every year, millions of people from across the world throng the holy temple town of Puri to worship Lord Jagannath at the Shree Jagannath Temple and witness the three majestic chariots (Rath) of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra move forward.Also Read - Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Day-Wise Schedule of Largest Hindu Festival in Puri

The temple, which is also referred to Srimandir, therefore becomes focal point of all human movement and it is not easy to provide safety and security measures as well as all amenities and facilities to all devotees. Also Read - Jagannath Ratha Yatra Begins Today After 2 Years' Gap; Pilgrims Throng Odisha's Puri In Huge Numbers

With an aim to curb the challenges during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project (Srimandir Parikrama Project), which is already being implemented and work is going ahead on a expeditious mode. Also Read - Ratha Jatra 2022: India Railways to Run 205 Special Trains From July 1| Check Schedule, Time Here

Watch How Srimandir Heritage Corridor project has transformed the temple surrounding

How The New Project Is Making Rath Yatra Different