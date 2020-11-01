Bihar Assembly Election 2020: After 10 years and two terms of governance as he looks for another term, Nitish Kumar has relied heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to address four back-to-back rallies on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. PM Modi will begin his tour for the second phase of the campaign in Chapra, targetting the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stage For Pappu Yadav's Rally Collapses, Takes Down Leader as Well | WATCH

Former Union minister and BJP's national spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy is currently the MP from Chapra.

Facing immense pressure from the opposing Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar has turned to PM Modi to save his chair. It is, however, interesting to see the change in the JD(U) chief's attitude who had previously firmly rejected Modi from campaigning for the polls.

“We already have a Modi (Sushil Modi) in Bihar. Why need another Modi,” Bihar CM had said 10 years ago when he was campaigning to topple the Lalu Prasad Yadav government. However, the relationship between the two leaders changed when Janata Dal (United) announced an alliance with BJP and 10 years down the line Kumar appears rather dependent on the PM’s campaign to win the elections again.

Notably, PM Modi will be addressing four rallies today – in Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha – to garner support for the NDA candidates in the state. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Samastipur and Bagaha rallies, according to sources in the JD(U).

After firing “Jungle Raj ke Yuvraj” salvo at Tejashwi, it would be interesting to see what new he says about the RJD.

This will be Modi’s third election tour of Bihar.

He addressed rallies at Dehri, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23 and came to the state again on October 28 to attend election meetings in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.