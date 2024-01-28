100 Bedded Yoga And Naturopathy Hospital To Come Up In Assam’s Dibrugarh, First In North East India

The institution will be developed at an approximate investment of Rs 100 crores.

The hospital will provide inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services.

Yoga And Naturopathy Hospital: Union Minister of Ayush and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal along with Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) along with a 100 bedded Yoga & Naturopathy hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The institution will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres (45 bighas) at an approximate investment of Rs 100 crores, with an aim at bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of Yoga and Naturopathy and modern tools of technology.

It will establish benchmark standards in education, Preventive healthcare, and research in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy. This state-of-the-art institute will focus on fundamental aspects, and scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence-based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Yoga and Naturopathy. The institute will also serve as an incubation centre for startups in the field of Yoga and wellness sector.

Addressing the gathering Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Ayush movement has got a tremendous boost as it has become a pioneering force of global wellness movement. Today, we lay the foundation stone for the first of its kind Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy with a 100-bed hospital in Dibrugarh. Mother Nature has blessed us with her immense beauty and this will go a long way in providing a healing touch for people of not just the immediate region but the South Asia region, with the rejuvenated, scientifically validated treatment regime through Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine.”

The institution will also offer clinical training facilities to train Yoga and Naturopathy experts for capacity-building programs in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, Diabetes Rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases, and NCD risk reduction. With research and development in the protocols of Yoga and Naturopathy, CRIYN will develop evidence-based protocols for the management of NCDs that can be integrated with conventional care, reinforcing the Integrated Medicine approach to patient care. The hospital will provide inpatient services with Yoga and naturopathy protocols to heal and enrich the quality of life.

Speaking on the occasion Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the union government has been lending tremendous support by adding one after another central institution, reinforcing strength to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With the beginning of AIIMS-like institutions and medical colleges in every district of Assam, strengthening the Ayush system of medicine with new Ayush hospitals across Assam, and many other progressive steps has bolstered the medical infrastructure in the state. Naturopathy and Yoga are the two most important verticals of Ayush which not only cure your ailments but rejuvenate your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life.”

The hospital will provide inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services. The services offered by the institute are naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage & manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromotherapy, magneto therapy, physiotherapy, and hydrotherapy treatments. It will help patients to effectively manage Obesity, Metabolic syndrome, diabetes, CVD, stroke, Asthma, COPD, Migraine, IBS, IBD, Arthritis, Autoimmune diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

