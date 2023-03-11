Home

News

India

100 Days Countdown of 9th IDY To Begin With Yoga Mahotsav 2023

100 Days Countdown of 9th IDY To Begin With Yoga Mahotsav 2023

The Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will witness the auspicious presence and discourses by eminent dignitaries including revered Yoga Gurus, eminent Yoga Masters, experts of Ayush, delegates and Yoga enthusiasts.

100 Days Countdown of 9th International Day of Yoga To Begin With Yoga Mahotsav 2023 (Images: Twitter/@mdniy and @PBNS_India)

Yoga Mahotsav 2023: Ministry of Ayush along with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is organizing Yoga Mahotsav 2023 from 13th to 14th March 2023 at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium and Post Mahotsav Yoga Workshops on March 15, 2023, at MDNIY. This year’s International Day of Yoga (IDY) endeavors to connect with the larger global community, as India’s G20 presidency theme “One World, One Health’ resonance with the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. Along with global outreach, IDY will focus on taking Yoga to each and every village in India through the active participation of Gram Panchayat/Gram Sabhas.

Yoga Mahotsav 2023 is an event to commemorate 100 days countdown to the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga 2023. Following the footprints, this year, Yoga Mahotsav-2023 is being organized to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of Yoga and its utility and to kindle a mass movement to promote health and wellbeing and peace across the globe. Mass Yoga demonstrations/sessions will take place in 100 places in Delhi NCR to celebrate the countdown and it will commence 100 Days, 100 cities, and 100 organizations activities across the nation.

You may like to read

The Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will witness the auspicious presence and discourses by eminent dignitaries including revered Yoga Gurus, eminent Yoga Masters, experts of Ayush, delegates and Yoga enthusiasts.

The three-day Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will feature a range of activities which will include talks/discourses by Yoga gurus, Vice Chancellors Summit- where heads of leading institutes will share their experience, States/UTs Ayush Summit, Yoga Fusion/Demonstration, Yoga rhythmic performance, competitions like Quiz/Elocution/Poster presentation and Y Break & CYP will also be performed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.