New Delhi: A 100 days have gone by since Narendra Modi was re-elected as the Prime Minister. On May 30, a striking victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 secured the second term for the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the country has since seen a variety of developments from domestic to international relations.

However, among other achievements, a major setback which differentiates this milestone from the previous ones is the looming state of India’s economy. The country that was once lauded as one of the fastest-growing economies, is witness to a major economic slowdown. The GDP in the April-June session of FY20 slumped down to a seven-year low of 5 per cent.

Nevertheless, here are some of the indicators that provide a roadmap to the upcoming steps for India in the next five years:

Revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A

Only a month ago on August 6, the Narendra Modi-led central government moved to scrap the provisions of Article 370 as well as Article 35a, both of which accorded the former state of Jammu and Kashmir with a special status.

As the contentious bills were abrogated, the state was bifurcated as union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The scrapping of Article 370 caused massive controversies and has degraded India’s bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Since the revocation, the entire region was under a clampdown with several of Kashmiri politicians and activists still detained.

Anti-terror law

As part of his zero-tolerance policy, in the first Parliament session of Modi 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill that grants the central government the power to designate any individual a terrorist and seize their property.

Recently, India declared Lakshar-e-Taliba (LeT) chief Hafeez Sayeed, its chief commander of operations in Kashmir Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists under the new anti-terror law.

The amendment has, however, been taunted as “draconian” by the opposition.

Triple talaq

In a huge victory for Modi 2.0, the NDA government managed to pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, better known as instant triple talaq bill. The bill that was passed in the month of July, has been one of the biggest successes for the Modi government after failing twice to get approved by the Rajya Sabha.

Single-use plastic ban

In one of the key steps towards sustainability, PM Modi announced his campaign to ban single-use plastic during the Independence speech at Red Fort. As a result, six single-use plastic products will be banned starting October 2, which also happens to be Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, several states and cities have already introduced the ban and switched to more eco-friendly materials.

Chandrayaan-2

India’s second moon mission, and the grandest so far, Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space on July 22, after a minor slack that delayed its departure. The much-awaited mission will make its landing on the Moon on September 7.

With the successful completion of this mission, India will be the fourth nation to make a soft landing on the Moon, after Russia, USA and China.

Merger of Banks

One of the most recent developments of the NDA government has been the merger of 10 state-owned banks to form four large bank units. The announcement included the merger of PNB, OBC and United Bank; Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Foreign Tours

The Narendra Modi government has been carrying out diplomacy talks around the world, which is likely to set the tone of foreign policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited seven countries in his second innings to strengthen bilateral ties with the neighbouring countries. PM Modi visited Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, UAE, Bahrain, France and most recently Russia, under his Neighbourhood First Policy.