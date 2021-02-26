100 Gelatin Sticks, 350 Detonators Seized From Passenger at Kozhikode Railway Station

Thiruvananthapuram: In what could have been a major threat to security, 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators have been seized from a train passenger at Kozhikode railway station in Kerala. According to toa report by NDTV, the explosives were seized by Railway Protection Force (RPF) from a woman passenger travelling on the Chennai-Mangalapuram Express. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Police Bust Terror Network in Awantipora, Explosives Recovered

The woman, identified as Ramani, hails from Tamil Nadu. She has been taken into custody.

The police have launched a probe into the matter.

This comes a day after gelatin sticks were found in an abandoned SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s Antilla in Mumbai. A bomb squad was rushed reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. “A suspicious vehicle found on Carmichael road today under the limits of Gamdevi police station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other police teams reached spot, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Probe on,” the Mumbai Police had said in a statement.