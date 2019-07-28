New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday exuded confidence in securing a majority, just a day ahead of seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly. “On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority,” said Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister is slated to formally present the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government in the assembly on Monday without making any changes. In this regard, he noted that the finance bill (appropriation bill) needs to be passed “urgently”, as otherwise “we will not be able to draw funds even to pay salaries.”

“So tomorrow after moving the confidence motion, we will first take up the finance bill. I have not even changed a comma or full stop in it. I will be tabling the finance bill prepared by the (previous) Congress-JD(S) government,” noted Yediyurappa.

Having assumed the office of Chief Minister on Friday, Yediyurappa announced that he would seek the trust vote on Monday. Ahead of taking the oath, Yediyurappa asserted that there would be no politics of vengeance in his rule and he would take the Opposition along. In his address to BJP workers before proceeding to the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in, he said, “We have to show the difference in the administration.”

Notably, 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs were disqualified under the anti-defection law by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Sunday, taking the total tally of disqualified legislators to 17. However, this disqualification will not have a direct impact on the Yediyurappa government’s trust vote scheduled to take place on Monday.

The effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker, who has a casting vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required will be 104. BJP, along with the support of one independent, has 106 members, Congress 66 (including nominated), JD(S) 34 and one BSP member, who has been expelled by the party for not voting for the Kumaraswamy government during the trust vote.

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week-long intense power struggle.

