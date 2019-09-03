New Delhi: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association, on Tuesday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as the security lockdown in the Valley neared a month.

The meet, which took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will also be attended by senior ministry officials, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner and other senior officials.

The delegation, which comprised 100 village heads, briefed the Home Minister on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a union territory after the August 5 announcement, with Ladakh being a separate union territory. People from Pulwama, Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh were members of the delegation.

Earlier, it was reported that during the meeting, discussions will be held on how to ensure that growth money reaches the village heads so that the same can be used to solve various problems the village is facing. It was also reported that a strategy to make the village head, a direct participant in the village’s development, too, will be discussed.

The meeting comes amid ongoing restrictions in the Valley, where Central troops were deployed and communication snapped in days leading up to the government’s announcement to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It was in fact, the Home Minister himself who announced the move in the Rajya Sabha.

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from Kashmir, including death in stone-pelting, on August 25, of a truck driver in Anantnag. Schools have been re-opened but the attendance has been negligible thus far.