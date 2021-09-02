Jaipur: Over 100 people, including 45 children, fell ill on Wednesday after having food at a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Churu. People who fell in after having contaminated food had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment. “Some people came to hospital last night with complaint of vomiting after attending a wedding in Shobhasar village. Around 90 people were discharged after treatment,” an official told news agency ANI.Also Read - NEET 2021: Here's When Admit Cards For NEET UG/PG Exams 2021 Are Expected to Release

As per a News18 report, the hospital ran short of space forcing patients to lie on the floor and the rest had to share beds with each other. At one point, the situation got so chaotic that it left a few hospital officials injured.

Rajasthan: Around 90 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony in Churu y'day. "Some people came to hospital last night with complaint of vomiting after attending a wedding in Shobhasar village. Around 90 people were discharged after treatment: Sardarshahar SDM pic.twitter.com/nqOTzB05AS — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

The wedding took place in Ward No. 44 of Sardarshahr where one Kalu Kuchamania got all his four daughters married on the same day. The wedding feast continued till 4 AM on Wednesday.

Few hours into eating, many people started vomiting with some complaining of diarrhoea. They had to be rushed to the hospital when their condition further deteriorated.

As people were coming in huge numbers, the hospital ran out of space. Some people were shifted to private hospitals.

Sardarshahr Police later reached the hospital to investigate the matter.