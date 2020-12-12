New Delhi: Only 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single “session”, the Centre on Saturday released a set of new guidelines for the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine whenever it is made available. The number of “beneficiaries” may go up to 200, the government noted, if logistics allow and the process will be very similar to an election day. Also Read - Did You Know Top 10 Questions People in India Asked Google in 2020?

"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (Government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India," the Health Ministry stated in a draft SOP shared states and union territories on Thursday.

"One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk population may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams," it added.

The government clarified that due to limitations caused by the viral infection, only 13-14 people will be administered the vaccine in an hour and up to 100 people in a day at one site.

The government stated that community halls and makeshift tents may be utilised for the purpose of vaccination at a later stage. Each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and three rooms – one for waiting, one for vaccination and the third for observation – to maintain social distancing.

Each person will be monitored for 30 minutes after inoculation for ‘adverse events following immunisation’ (AEFI), the SOP read. Anyone who develops severe reactions will be shifted to the designated hospital.