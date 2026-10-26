100% pure ethanol in cars now? Modi govt updates motor vehicle rules to recognise E100 pure ethanol flex-fuel vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to officially recognise E100 pure ethanol fuel for specially designed flex-fuel vehicles.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/100-pure-ethanol-in-cars-now-modi-govt-updates-motor-vehicle-rules-to-recognise-e100-pure-ethanol-flex-fuel-vehicles-8539399/ Copy

How E20 and higher ethanol blends affect mileage, engine health, fuel efficiency: Explained | Image: ANI

E100 pure ethanol big update: In a big update towards 100% pure ethanol in cars in the country, the Road Transport Ministry on Monday notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The recent changes allow flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol), or in easy words, E100 fuel allows vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol, without the need for petrol. Conforming the development, a senior road transport ministry official said that the fuel beyond E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) and up to E100 is intended only for vehicles designed and certified to use it and will not be applicable for other vehicles. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent step taken by the Road Transport Ministry under Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Modi govt takes big calls on E100 in India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has changed certain vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications, and technical references used in emission-related tables and testing provisions. Additionally, the government has raised the vehicle weight limit to 3,500 kg from the previous threshold of 3,000 kg for light petrol and diesel vehicles affected by these changes.

Data on flex-fuel passenger vehicles in India

In June this year, Maruti Suzuki India launched India’s first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, introducing Wagon R Flex Fuel capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends from E20 to E100.

The government has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, one of the biggest contributors to its current account deficit. The country has already rolled out E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.

How are flex-fuel vehicles designed for ethanol?

Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on higher ethanol blends such as E85 (85 per cent ethanol, 15 per cent petrol) and E100 (near 100 per cent ethanol), unlike conventional petrol vehicles currently approved for lower ethanol concentrations.

Major automakers, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor Company, are also developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market as policymakers push to reduce the country’s fossil fuel import bill.

In the current scenario, when the West Asia conflict has left many countries, including India, vulnerable to the energy crisis, flex-fuel vehicles assume all the more importance.

(With inputs from agencies)