Amritsar: At least 100 pilgrims from Punjab who visited Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations have tested poistive for Coronavirus on their return. A total of 800 Sikh devotees from India had visited Lahore’s Gurdwara Panja Sahib on the last day of Baisakhi. Also Read - 384 Doctors, Health Workers of AIIMS Patna Test Positive For COVID-19| Details Here

The 100 devotees were diagnosed with COVID-19 following a rapid antigen test undertaken by them upon their return at Attari Wagah Joint Check Post. The test was undertaken by some 350 devotees. The testing on other devotees is still underway.

The COVID-19 patients have been put under observation. The decision on whether they will be admitted to hospital or home quarantined is yet to be taken.

Over 800 Indian Sikhs travelled to Pakistan to attend the Baisakhi festival. The Indian pilgrims had reached Lahore via Wagah border to attend the festival. They had taken COVID-19 tests before crossing over to the other side. A COVID-19 negative report was mandatory for the pilgrims for clearance by authorities.

The pilgrims had attended Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur shrine besides attending the main event that was held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal on April 14.