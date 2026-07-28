100% Tax Exemption on EVs: Haryana approves subsidy up to Rs 30 lakh, special rebate for women

The Haryana Cabinet has approved a 100 percent exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax on the new purchase of electric or battery-operated vehicles with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh.

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100% Tax Exemption on EVs: Haryana approves subsidy up to Rs 30 lakh, special rebate for women

100% Tax Exemption on EVs: The Haryana government has taken a major step toward clean and sustainable transportation by approving 100 percent exemption in Motor Vehicle Tax on the registration of new pure electric vehicles having an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh. The subsidy applies to battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos/e-rickshaws), and four-wheelers purchased and registered in the state. The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the exemption, adding that vehicles costing above Rs 30 lakh are eligible for a 50 percent tax exemption.

The decision fulfils the announcement made by the Chief Minister in the Haryana Budget 2026-27, presented on March 2, 2026, to provide greater incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles and accelerate the transition towards cleaner and environment-friendly mobility across the State, a release said.

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At present, Haryana provides a 20 per cent rebate in one-time Motor Vehicle Tax on the registration of electric/battery-operated vehicles and CNG vehicles. With the latest approval, the existing concession for eligible electric vehicles has been enhanced to a complete (100 per cent) exemption for new registrations of pure electric/battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos/e-rickshaws) and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs. 30 lakh.

However, the existing 20 per cent rebate in one-time Motor Vehicle Tax for CNG vehicles will continue without any change.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016, under which the State Government is empowered to prescribe the rates of Motor Vehicle Tax for different categories of vehicles registered and operated in Haryana.

The Haryana government approved the exemption to encourage citizens to purchase electric vehicles in the state by making them more affordable. The initiative is also expected to reduce vehicular emissions and curb pollution while promoting environmentally sustainable transport in the state

(with ANI inputs).