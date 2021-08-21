hopal: Due to incessant rain, a 100-year-old residential building recently collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district following heavy rain in the area. However, no casualties were reported from the incident. As per a report by NDTV, the incident was captured by neighbours in undated video clips, which showed the chilling moments of the structure turning into rubble.Also Read - After Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

As per updates, the incident took place in the Gandhi Circle area of Sagar and the house belonged to one Raju Saraf. When the building collapsed, no resident was there inside the structure.

In the recent past, several bridges and houses have been destroyed in parts of Madhya Pradesh due to incessant rain with several videos and photographs of such being widely shared on social media and messaging apps.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rains, ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm, in four districts in western Madhya Pradesh even as showers continued to lash large parts of the state.

The IMD also issued two separate yellow alerts warning of heavy rains, a thunderstorm and lightning strikes in the 28 districts of the state.

According to the orange alert, heavy to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning might occur in isolated places in Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dewas districts, PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD’s Bhopal office, said.

A yellow alert forecasting heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, and thunder with lightning strikes at isolated places is issued for 13 districts- Mandsaur, Neemuch, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Jhabua, Betul, Rajgarh, Narsinghpur and Chhindwara, he added.

Another yellow alert predicting lightning strikes accompanied by thunder at isolated places is sounded for 15 districts, namely Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Ujjain, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Bhind and Morena, he said.

Large parts of Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing intermittent rainfall for the last three days. Gwalior, Betul, Ratlam, and Bhopal city received 25.6 mm, 12 mm, 9 mm and 8.4 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.