New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway authority on Monday sent a proposal to Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for setting up India's biggest film city in the heart of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The authorities have already identified land in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the proposed project, which would be spread over "an area of 1,000-acre land in Sector 21," Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

The proposed site in Sector 21, which falls along the Yamuna Expressway (Delhi-Agra), is just six kilometres from the upcoming airport in Jewar,12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and has good road connectivity as well, according to the officials.

The site is around 70 km from Delhi and 150 km from Agra, the officials added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on September 18 announced setting up the country’s “biggest” and “most beautiful” film city in the district bordering Delhi and instructed officials to search for land in or around Noida and Greater Noida.