New Delhi: If the details of the worlds' largest COVID care facility in Delhi have startled you, then it is to remind you that the facility is set up on 70 acres of land while the Radha Soami campus in Chhatrapur is spread over a sprawling 300-acre of land. Both union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the facility on Saturday.

1. The facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings — a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.

2. The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency.

3. The total bed capacity may go up to 10,200. This will be the largest COVID-19 care centre in the national capital as well as the country.

4. More than 1,000 doctors of the ITBP and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 2,000 paramedics and security staff are expected to be deployed at this facility.

5. The south Delhi district administration will provide administrative support to the centre.

6. There will be 18,000 tons of air-conditioners to keep it cool.

7. There are over 600 toilets, including separate toilets for disabled.

8. An extensive infrastructure capable of withstanding an 18-MW load and comprising 22 km of underground cables and 20 transformers will power the COVID-19 quarantine facility.

9. It is said that the entire area of the quarantine facility can fit 22 football fields.

10. Each patient will be given a separate bed, tool, chair, plastic cupboard, dustbin, toiletry kit, individual charging facility. There will be giant television screens as well.