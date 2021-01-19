New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 10,064 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly seven months. With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases touched 1,05,81,837. Also Read - Sore Eyes: COVID-19’s Most Significant Ocular Symptom, And Why You Should Not Ignore This

The country's death toll, on the other hand, reached 1,52,556 after 137 fatalities in a day. A total of 1,02,28,753 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 2,00,528 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

India had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year for the first time, and within that week it had hovered around the same number before a steady climb that took the daily figures close to a lakh cases in September.

The drop in cases and deaths come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive.