Omicron Variant Latest Update: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said a total of 101 Omicron cases have been reported in India so far and these variants were detected in 11 states. Giving details, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said the new daily cases of Covid-19 have been recorded below 10,000 for the past 20 days. In a word of caution, he said that people still need to stay vigilant.

"Omicron variant reported in 91 countries in the world. The WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It's likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, the WHO added," Agrawal said.

There are 101 Omicron cases across 11 states in the country: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

He said that new daily cases were recorded below 10,000 for the past 20 days. He further added that the case positivity for the last 1 week was 0.65%. “Currently, Kerala contributes 40.31% to the total number of active cases in the country,” Agrawal added.

He also stated that India is administering COVID19 vaccine doses at the highest rate in the world and the daily rate of doses administered is 4.8 times the rate of doses administered in the USA and 12.5 times the rate of doses administered in the UK.