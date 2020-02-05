New Delhi: A total of 104 people kept at an Indo Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) Chawla Camp in Delhi have tested negative for the deadly novel coronavirus, a force spokesperson stated on Wednesday. Their medical samples were at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while results for over 302 inmates are still awaited.

As many as 406 people have been quarantined at the ITBP facility in Delhi’s Chhawla area since last week after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan in China onboard separate Air India flights.

“Samples of all the people being hosted at our facility were taken. 102 samples have been found negative for coronavirus infection, while the same report for the rest 302 people is awaited,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Seven people from this group kept at the ITBP centre have been shifted to Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals over the last two days as a precautionary measure and their condition is not linked to the virus infection, he added.

The ITBP facility in the Chhawla area also has seven Maldivians and one Bangladeshi.

Over 600 Indians have been evacuated from Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, by the government in two separate Air India flights. The remaining evacuees have been kept at another quarantine facility set up by the Indian Army in Manesar.