New Delhi: With 380 fatalities and 10,667 cases in the last 24 hours, Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across India. While the death toll from COVID-19 inched towards 10,000– 9,900 to be specific, the total tally of confirmed cases reached 3,43,091. Also Read - US Open 2020 to be Held As Per Schedule Without Fans: Report

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with heads of states and UTs. He will call on chief ministers of states, UTs over the next two days — Tuesday and Wednesday.At around 3 PM today, PM Modi will hold a video conference with CMs of 21 states and UTs, including Punjab, Assam, Kerala and all northeastern states. Tomorrow, he will hold talks with CMs of 15 worst-hit states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with heads of states and UTs. He will call on chief ministers of states, UTs over the next two days — Tuesday and Wednesday.At around 3 PM today, PM Modi will hold a video conference with CMs of 21 states and UTs, including Punjab, Assam, Kerala and all northeastern states. Tomorrow, he will hold talks with CMs of 15 worst-hit states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi. Also Read - Trying to Get 16 Teams Into Australia For T20 World Cup is Unrealistic: CA Chairman

These will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the Prime Minister and various chief ministers ever since the COVID-19 has created havoc across the nation.

Here are the top developments: 

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark — 1,10,744 cases, including 4,128 deaths. Maharashtra witnessed a spike of 2,786 cases in the last 24 hours with 178 fatalities.

For the eight consecutive day, the number of recoveries (180,012) remained higher than the active ones (153,178). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark.

Haryana CM has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports, said CMO.

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed last night, taking the tally to 121 in Mizoram. 3 are returnees from Delhi while 1 returned from Maharashtra. All are from Aizawl District, asymptomatic, between ages 24-30, under quarantine, said Dept of Information & Public Relations, Govt of Mizoram

Out of the 2301 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 35 are positive, said King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

The overall situation in the four districts of Agra division remained grim as the coronavirus cases climbed to 1,070 with 17 more people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, while the toll rose to 64 with two more deaths, said District magistrate P.N. Singh.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped the 8 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 436,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With 2,113,372 cases and 116,135 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.