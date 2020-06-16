New Delhi: With 380 fatalities and 10,667 cases in the last 24 hours, Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across India. While the death toll from COVID-19 inched towards 10,000– 9,900 to be specific, the total tally of confirmed cases reached 3,43,091. Also Read - US Open 2020 to be Held As Per Schedule Without Fans: Report
"10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 343091 including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths", said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare