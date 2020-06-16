Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with heads of states and UTs. He will call on chief ministers of states, UTs over the next two days — Tuesday and Wednesday.At around 3 PM today, PM Modi will hold a video conference with CMs of 21 states and UTs, including Punjab, Assam, Kerala and all northeastern states. Tomorrow, he will hold talks with CMs of 15 worst-hit states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi. Also Read - Trying to Get 16 Teams Into Australia For T20 World Cup is Unrealistic: CA Chairman

These will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the Prime Minister and various chief ministers ever since the COVID-19 has created havoc across the nation.

Here are the top developments:

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark — 1,10,744 cases, including 4,128 deaths. Maharashtra witnessed a spike of 2,786 cases in the last 24 hours with 178 fatalities.

For the eight consecutive day, the number of recoveries (180,012) remained higher than the active ones (153,178). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark.

Haryana CM has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports, said CMO.

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed last night, taking the tally to 121 in Mizoram. 3 are returnees from Delhi while 1 returned from Maharashtra. All are from Aizawl District, asymptomatic, between ages 24-30, under quarantine, said Dept of Information & Public Relations, Govt of Mizoram

Out of the 2301 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 35 are positive, said King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.