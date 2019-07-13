Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy has claimed that as many as 107 CPM, Congress and TMC MLAs will be joining the saffron party.

“107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us,” said Roy on Saturday.

That would be a major boost for the BJP which pocketed as many as 18 seats in the Lok Sabha. Since then, workers from BJP’s rival parties have regularly been jumping the ship.

Earlier, addressing party workers on Saturday, a senior TMC leader said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence that her party will bounce back in the 2021 Assembly polls and asked workers to prepare for it and bring old-timers back to the fold.

“Our party chief has asked all MLAs to be humble and reach out to the masses. She has asked us that MLAs should apologise for their mistakes committed in the past if need be,” a TMC MLA said.

Another senior party leader said, “We have been told to submit a list of four names per booth who will look after booth level organisation, IT cell and reach out to the masses with the welfare schemes of the state government.”

According to TMC sources, Banerjee admonished some of the senior MLAs for making statements which did not go down well with the people during the Lok Sabha polls.

Right after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Banerjee suffered a jolt as two of her party’s MLAs and over 50 councillors joined hands with the BJP. Besides, TMC MLAs Subhrangshu Roy (Son of BJP leader Mukul Roy) and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy also defected to the saffron party in presence of senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Subhrangshu was suspended by the TMC for his “anti-party” activities after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. “Now, I will breathe freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated,” Roy had said after getting suspended. He had claimed that several others from the party will “follow his footsteps”.