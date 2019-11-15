New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch reunited 11 children, who had either run away from their home in far-away places and reached the national capital or been abandoned by their parents, with their families on the occasion of Children’s Day, officials said.

They said the Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit had rescued 27 children from railway stations and ISBTs in Delhi between November 1 and 14.

Of them, 11 were reunited with their families on Thursday with the help of an NGO.

Some of these children are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, and two had come from Nepal, police said.

Between January 1 and November 13 this year, police said, the Crime Branch rescued 617 children from bus stands and railway stations in Delhi under ‘Operation MILAP’.

Separately, the Police Control Room unit reunited 146 children with their families and rescued six kidnapped or abducted children so far this year, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

Each child reunited with family on Children’s Day by the Crime Branch had a story. Some had been abandoned while others had left home after being scolded by their family.

Shivam, an eight-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh, left his home on November 2 and was found by an employee of NGO Sathi, which coordinates with police in rescuing children, outside a railway station in Delhi and reunited with his family two weeks later.

“Shivam is one of the youngest child who fled after being scolded by his parents,” said Bhawana Gyanchand, a member of the NGO.

Gyanchand said Shivam was upset for over a month after he saw his parents regularly fighting and stopped talking to them. “One day his father shouted at him, thinking he would speak to them why he was angry but he just left the home the next day,” she said.

Most of the children had boarded train without ticket and somehow managed to reach Delhi.

Abhishek, 14, from Madhya Pradesh, left his home two months ago because he did not like his step-mother and his father was addicted to alcohol, and reached Old Delhi railway station.

“He was good in studies and wanted to purse his studies further. But he was not getting any support from his family, so he left his home,” Gyanchand said.

For some time, Abhishek worked as a domestic help. But he missed his real mother and decided to return to his hometown and earn money and purse his studies, she added.

One of the Sathi representatives, who had met Abhishek at the Old Delhi railway station when he reached Delhi, brought him to the NGO. He was reunited with his family today, she said.

Another 15-year-old boy, Krish, from Panipat in Haryana, had left his home because his parents pressured him to study.

“After being scolded by his father, he bunked school and left for Delhi to take a round. He visited a few places including the Red Fort and stayed at a gurdwara. Next day, Krish realised he would need money to sustain in Delhi and decided to return home,” Gyanchand added.

BK Singh, additional commissioner of police (Crime Branch) said the children were counselled and given books, clothes and other gifts.

“We traced their parents and checked police records from other stations. On Children’s Day, the parents were called and reunited with their children,” Singh added.