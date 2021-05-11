Tirupati: At least 11 COVID-29 patients allegedly died and the condition of five others was said to be critical due to oxygen shortage at Tirupati’s SVR Ruia Government Hospital. The incident took place around 8-8:30 PM last night. “An oxygen tanker coming to the hospital from Chennai in Tamil Nadu was delayed, due to which 11 patients who were on ventilator support lost their lives. This happened in a span of five minutes. The oxygen tanker arrived and the situation was quickly brought under control,” Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayanan told reporters. He asserted the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident. This comes amid an oxygen shortage crisis in hospitals of cities across India that have been hit badly by the second wave of coronavirus. Also Read - What is Ivermectin, the FDA-Approved Drug That Goa Recommended to All Above 18?

Earlier this month, 23 COVID patients lost their lives at Chamarajanagar District Hospital in Karnataka due to a shortage of oxygen. On April 24, 20 corona patients in Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital died following the oxygen crisis.