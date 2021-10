Dehradun: At least 11 people have died, 4 others injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district. SDM Chakrata rushed to the spot with Police and SDRF, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - This Dhanteras Buy Gold Coin at Just Re 1. Here's How

This is a developing story. More Details awaited.