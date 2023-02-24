Home

11 Dead, Several Injured After Pickup Vehicle Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Bhatapara Siddhartha Baghel, the pickup vehicle was returning from a function when it was hit by a truck at Arjuni leaving 11 persons dead while around eight others were injured.

Chhattisgarh road accident: At least 11 people were killed and several others suffered serious injuries after the pickup vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Baloda Bazaar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Bhatapara Siddhartha Baghel, the pickup vehicle was returning from a function when it was hit by a truck at Arjuni leaving 11 persons dead while around eight others were injured.

“The pickup vehicle collided head-on with the truck. The incident took place at village Khamariya under Bhatapara (rural) police station limits,” SDOP told ANI.

The deceased include two children. Two persons are reportedly in a critical condition and have been referred to Raipur. “With the help of locals, the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital while some of them were referred to Raipur for better medical assistance,” said the officer.

In a similar accident, as many as 7 school children died while a child and an auto driver sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw carrying school children collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on February 9.

The accident occurred near Korar village which is nearly 20 kilometres away from the district headquarters. Kanker CMHO (Chief Medical and Health Officer) Avinash Khare said, “There were eight students travelling in the auto-rickshaw. The students were returning to their homes from school. During this, an accident occurred with a truck in which five children died on the spot and two more children died on the way to the district hospital.”

“One child is in critical condition but we have made him stable and referred him to Raipur. The condition of the auto driver is stable,” CMHO Khare added.

