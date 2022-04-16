New Delhi: The incessant thunderstorms and rains have lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday due to which at least 11 people have been killed so far in different places of Assam, said the officials. The lightning and severe storms are accompanied by heavy showers.Also Read - Passenger's Phone Catches Fire On Dibrugarh-Delhi IndiGo Flight, No Injury Reported

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dibrugarh district project officer, Deepjyoti Hatikakoti said, "Four people were killed in Dibrugarh's Kherni village on Friday evening due to the massive storm. At least four people were killed in a thunderstorm in Tingkong revenue village in Dibrugarh district on Friday evening after a strong storm lashed out and uprooted trees in the area.

"Three more persons died in a storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year-old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district."

Three people were killed in Tinsukia after a heavy storm on Friday evening.

Tinsukia Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipu Kumar Deka said, “Three people were reportedly killed at Margherita revenue circle in Tinsukia district yesterday evening. Many houses and property were damaged during the storm. People are taking refuge in schools and government offices.”.

The storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles and damaged many houses at various places in the past few days, ASDMA said in the bulletin.

At least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the state during the last two days, it added.

