New Delhi: In total, 11 flights en route from Delhi to Srinagar were cancelled on Thursday owing to bad weather conditions in Srinagar, stated an official notification from the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Earlier in the day, reports stated that two flights were cancelled due to snowfall in Srinagar, while others were delayed due to congestion. Notably, Srinagar received its first snowfall following the onset of winter on Thursday.

The Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed after a snowfall in higher reaches of the Pir Panjal mountains. Fresh snowfall was also reported from Solang Nullah in Kullu district near Manali, Churdhar in Sirmaur district, Gulba, Koksar in Lahul and Spiti from Himachal Pradesh. Due to snowfall in Jalori Pass in Kullu, National Highway 305 was closed for commuters. Rain and snowfall are also expected in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from ANI)