Dehradun: In a fresh surge of cases, 11 IFS officers at FRI Old Hostel and 6 people in Tibetans Colony, located on Sahastradhara Road in Dehradun, have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Giving further details, Dehradun District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI that these two areas have been declared as containment zones.Also Read - Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Classes For Standard 1 to 4 in Rural Areas and 1 to 7 in Urban To Resume From December 1

After 11 IFS officers at FRI Old Hostel and 6 people in Tibetans Colony, located on Sahastradhara Road, turned #COVID19 Positive in Dehradun, both the areas have been declared as Containment Zone: Dehradun District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar to ANI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/nd5ZBXWQ6e — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Also Read - MK Stalin Urges Centre to Resume Direct Flights With Singapore, Malaysia For Benefits of Tamil Diaspora

He also stated that a senior officer of Himachal Pradesh, who came to FRI in Mid Term Training, has absconded after testing positive for the virus. Also Read - No Vaccine, No Salary! This Maharashtra City Decides Not To Pay Salaries to Unvaccinated Civic Employees