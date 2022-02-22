Dehradun: At least 11 people have been killed, while two others have been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said on Tuesday. The accident reportedly occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai village. However, the information reached authorities only by around 3 am on Tuesday after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.Also Read - Hundreds Fall Victim To PAN Identity Theft On Dhani App

Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are underway, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Champawat, he said. Also Read - ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad Blasters FC To Battle It Out Against Table Toppers Hyderabad FC

More details awaited Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 Likely to be Released on Feb 26 | Here’s How to Check