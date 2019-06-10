New Delhi: At least 11 people were killed and 25 injured after brake of a bus failed on National Highway 2 near Danuwa Ghati area in Hazaribagh on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Upendra (45), his son Aditya Kumar (10), Yogendra Prasad, Bharti Devi, Ram Krishan Prasad (40), Ramnand Paswan, Bandhani Munda, Shiv Shankar Prasad. The bus driver, Mohammed Mujahid has also been killed in the mishap.

Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, four people were crushed to death by a Kanpur-Delhi bound Rajdhani Express at Balrai station. The deceased, all residents of Kaushambi, were identified as Rajendra, Pintu, Jamhir Lal and Bhaiya Lal.