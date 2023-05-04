Home

11 Killed As SUV, Truck Collide Head On In Chhattisgarh’s Balod, CM Baghel Expresses Grief

The accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

Balod: As many as eleven persons, including five women and two children, were killed when a Mahindra Bolero they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district.

According to news agency PTI, the victims, natives of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, were going to attend a wedding in Markatola village of Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck.

The accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident.

