Eleven people were arrested in Guwahati on Tuesday after they were found impersonating Indian Air Force personnel near the airport. The incident happened on Monday night when eleven persons dressed in army uniform, were spotted moving around suspiciously near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

A patrol team first picked up four men in army fatigues, who later led them to seven others. When they were apprehended, it was found that the men possessed fake identity cards of the IAF.

"Their movement created suspicion and were brought to the police station for interrogation. We found all of them to be fake. We also impounded one vehicle and five motorcycles," Additional Deputy Commissioner (West) of Guwahati Police, Suprotive Lal Baruah, told PTI.

It is suspected that the group may have been carrying out fraudulent activities in various parts of Guwahati. The police have also seized a Maruti Swift car, 5 motorcycles and fake ID Cards from their possession, however, no weapons were found from them.