Jaipur: A total of eleven pilgrims were killed and six others injured in a collision between a jeep and truck in Shribalaji town of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. The incident occurred at around 7.45 am on Tuesday morning when they were returning to Madhya Pradesh after offering prayers at the Ramdevra temple in Rajasthan. Eight people died on the spot while the other three took their last breath on their way to Nokha Hospital.

Overall six injured are being treated in the Bikaner hospital till the time of filing of this report. The deceased hailed from Ujjain and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh. Police officials are investigating the reason behind the accident as the injured were unable to share details.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his condolences for the bereaved families. He said, "It is heart wrenching to know that 11 people passed away in an accident. My condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss." He tweeted that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased's kin and the state government will bear the entire cost of the treatment of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund(PMNRF) for the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at Nagaur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2021

In another tweet, the PMO tweeted, “I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. Also I wish the injured a speedy recovery.” Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, BJP state president Satish Poonia, and other leaders have expressed grief over the Rajasthan accident.

(With Inputs From agency)