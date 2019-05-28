New Delhi: At least 11 security personnel including eight Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) men and three Jharkhand police personnel have been injured in an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blast in Kuchai area of Saraikella in Jharkhand early morning on Tuesday.

The explosion happened at 4:53 am on a troop of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police who were undertaking special operations.

#UPDATE: The 11 injured jawans were airlifted for Ranchi at 6:52 AM. More details awaited. https://t.co/VK93vGrmIH — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

The injured men have been taken to Ranchi in a chopper from Rering. Further updates are awaited as the evacuation process is underway.

The CoBRA is a specialised unit of the Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF). Last month, three maoists were killed during a police encounter with CRPF jawans at Giridh district of Jharkhand.