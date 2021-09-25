New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, as many as 11 senior Delhi Police officers have been transferred, including Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence Dependra Pathak on Saturday.Also Read - SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming VIVO IPL 2021, Match 37: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV
According to the order, Dependra Pathak has been posted as Special CP Law & Order Division Zone -I, Robin Hibu, Special CP/ Armed Police posted as Special CP Armed Police Division & Managing Director, Delhi Police Housing Corporation. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Skips Interrogation After Being Summoned By ED In Rs 200 Crore Cheating Case
Also Read - LIVE DC vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Live Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Departs But Shreyas Solid For Delhi Capitals