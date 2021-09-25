New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, as many as 11 senior Delhi Police officers have been transferred, including Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence Dependra Pathak on Saturday.Also Read - SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming VIVO IPL 2021, Match 37: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

According to the order, Dependra Pathak has been posted as Special CP Law & Order Division Zone -I, Robin Hibu, Special CP/ Armed Police posted as Special CP Armed Police Division & Managing Director, Delhi Police Housing Corporation. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Skips Interrogation After Being Summoned By ED In Rs 200 Crore Cheating Case

11 Delhi Police special CP level officers transferred

Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence posted as Special CP Law &Order Division Zone -I, Robin Hibu, Special CP/ Armed Police posted as Special CP Armed Police Division & Managing Director, Delhi Police Housing Corporation pic.twitter.com/lFCsTxACdk — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Also Read - LIVE DC vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Live Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Departs But Shreyas Solid For Delhi Capitals