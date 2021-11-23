Jaipur: Over 11 students of a school in Rajasthan’s Jaipur have tested positive for coronavirus. The school authorities have shut the school till further orders to prevent further spread of the infection, a report by India Today stated.Also Read - 53 School-Going Girls, 22 MBBS Students Test Positive For COVID-19 in Odisha

Schools, colleges, and educational institutions reopened in Rajasthan after nearly a gap of almost one and a half years. The schools were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 with a 50 per cent capacity, while Classes 1 to 8 still continue with online classes.

In September, the Gehlot government had asked schools to resume their operations with a 50 per cent capacity. The state government had also asked the teaching staff to ensure that at least the first dose of the Covid19 vaccine has been administered to them.

As per updates from last week, over 18 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting on Friday last week to review COVID-19 and the dengue situation in the state.

A total of 9,54,568 positive cases have been reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and 8,955 deaths have occurred. At present, there are 95 active cases undergoing treatment in the state, including 61 in Jaipur.

To ensure that cases do not rise, the Medical and Health Department has directed officials to keep a special vigilance and strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.