New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has received an e-mail threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As per the reports, the email, which threatens to 'eliminate' UP CM and Home Minister Shah by 'suicide attacks' was sent to CRPF's Mumbai head office a few days back, however, it emerged this morning.

"A threat mail was received by CRPF in Mumbai a few days ago naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, concerned agencies have been informed", news agency ANI reported quoting CRPF sources. Moreover, the mail also threatened to carry out attacks at religious places and important installations.

The threatening mail claimed that "they are 11 suicide bombers" who will eliminate CM Yogi and Shah.

Earlier last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had received an email, threatening to ‘kill’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi.