New Delhi: Experts at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad’s departments of applied of geophysics and seismology department, have asked the Centre and Delhi government to ensure preventive measures as a major earthquake might rock the national capital and its adjoining areas in forthcoming days. Besides, some of the top geologists of the country have said that total 11 earthquakes of low to moderate intensity had hit Delhi-NCR in the span of 3 months, which indicates that a powerful earthquake could strike India’s National Capital in near future. Also Read - Two Mild Tremors Felt in Jamshedpur, Hampi at The Same Time

“We cannot predict time, place or exact scale, but do believe that there is a consistent seismic activity going around in the NCR region and can trigger in a major earthquake in Delhi,” said Dr Kalachand Sain, Chief of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, a premiere autonomous institute, run under Union Ministry of Science and Technology. Also Read - 'Nobody Will Use New Name': Twitter Slams Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's 'Historic' Priority to Rename Kolkata Port Amid COVID-19, Economic Crisis

Since April 12 to May 29 this year, ten earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology. During this period, four tremors in Uttarakhand and six in Himachal Pradesh were also recorded. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Strikes South-East of Noida, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

Speaking to a leading daily, PK Khan, professor at applied geophysics department of IIT (ISM), Dhanbad said that recurrent tremors of small magnitudes indicate a bigger earthquake.

Dr AK Shukla, former Head of Earthquake Risk Evaluation Centre, Indian Metrology Department asserted,”Most of these earthquakes were of low magnitude measuring from 2.3 to 4.5. However, a series of such earthquakes ostensibly warn of a major earthquake to hit Delhi in coming days. One of the reasons for increasing numbers of tremors hitting Delhi is that the local fault system here is quite active. Such fault systems around Delhi are capable of producing an earthquake of magnitude around 6 to 6.5.”

Delhi is also in close proximity to the Himalayas where several earthquakes of more than magnitude 8 have occurred. Study reveals that there is possibility of a few major tremors in Himalayan region which can severely affect Delhi-NCR.