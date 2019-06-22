New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Friday, when the girl, who was sleeping outside her house, found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night. The girl’s naked body was found later which bore injury marks around her neck and private parts.

Speaking to a news agency, the victim’s father said,”Initially, I thought that she might have gone to nearby fields to answer nature’s call. However, when she did not return for long, I along with my family and neighbours launched a search and found my daughter’s body lying in an orchard. Her head was badly crushed with bricks,”

Unnao Superitendent of Police MP Verma said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. He said teams had been formed to arrest the accused and the body had been sent for post mortem.

A few days back, a similar incident was reported from Hanamkonda area of Warangal district in Telangana where 25-year-old man was held for allegedly raping and murdering nine-month-old girl.

“A 25-year-old man K Praveen kidnapped a nine-month-old girl while she was sleeping with her parents on the terrace on their residence. The accused took the toddler to an ideal place. Meanwhile, the victim’s parents noticed that their daughter was missing and started searching for her in nearby places. Later, they saw the accused sexually assaulting their daughter,” Sampath Rao, Circle Inspector of Hanmakonda Police Station, told ANI.