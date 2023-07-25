Home

11-Yr-Old Boy Strangled To Death By Stepmother In Jharkhand Village

On Monday night, the accused woman got into an argument with her minor stepson and allegedly assaulted the boy with an iron rod and later strangled him to death.

Medininagar, Jharkhand: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy allegedly strangled to death by his stepmother in a village of Palamu district in Jharkhand. According to the police, the incident took place in Manhun village in Chatarpur police station area.

A senior official said the child’s body was recovered by the police on Tuesday morning, following which the woman was arrested and is being questioned.

Giving details, the official said that on Monday night, the accused woman got into an argument with her minor stepson and allegedly assaulted the boy with an iron rod and later strangled him to death. He said the woman had married the victim’s father, around 10 years ago, after his first wife died due to a snake bite, news agency PTI reported.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that the accused woman is being interrogated by the police.

Class 1 girl raped in Chhattisgarh boarding school hostel

Meanwhile, in other shocking incident of violence against children, a Class 1 girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified assailant inside the hostel of a boarding school in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Sukma district.

The police have formed an eight-member team to crack the case, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of July 22 when the girl was in the hostel of a porta cabin’ school within the limits of the Errabor police station area. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan citing preliminary information told PTI that a case was registered on Monday after a complaint was received in this regard.

Porta cabins are pre-fabricated structure residential schools set up in Left Wing Extremism-affected villages of the state’s Bastar division, which includes the Sukma district.

The SP said the Class 1 student, aged 6-7 years, narrated the alleged crime to her parents on Sunday, following which it was reported to the hostel superintendent.

After a police complaint was filed the next day, a case was registered under sections 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 456 (house trespass), 363 (kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

An eight-member team headed by Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal has been constituted to probe the matter. It also includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Juvenile Police Unit Sukma) Parul Khandelwal, he said.

The child’s medical examination has been conducted and efforts are on to identify the accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

