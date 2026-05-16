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11th Century Chola Copper Plates to be repatriated from the Netherlands, announces PM Modi

11th Century Chola Copper Plates to be repatriated from the Netherlands, announces PM Modi

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to the Netherlands and comes at an important juncture in bilateral ties.

(Image: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated soon to India from the Netherlands. This was announced on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: PM Modi meets King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on his visit to the Netherlands

What Did PM Modi Say?

“A joyous moment for every Indian, Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates and largely contain texts in Tamil, one of the most beautiful languages of the world. They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess,” he added.

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A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates… pic.twitter.com/Zwu0QFc2ZJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

PM Modi Thanks the Netherlands Government And Leiden University

PM Modi thanked the Netherlands government, and Leiden University in particular, where the copper plates were kept since the mid-19th century.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi said he exchanged perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors during his meeting with the Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.

Also Read: ‘I have come to my second home’: PM Modi in UAE; says India will stand with UAE in every situation

PM Modi Meets King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

“Met His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace. It was wonderful exchanging perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors like technology, innovation, sustainable growth, commerce and water resources,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

“India and the Netherlands are connected by shared interests and a shared belief in building a future-ready planet,” he added.

Zijne Majesteit Koning Willem-Alexander en Hare Majesteit Koningin Máxima ontmoet in het Koninklijk Paleis. Het was geweldig om van gedachten te wisselen over het versterken van de vriendschap tussen India en Nederland in belangrijke sectoren zoals technologie, innovatie,… pic.twitter.com/SFVPqz4FOw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

PM Modi’s ongoing visit to the country focuses on deepening bilateral relations between the two countries and the signing of a Strategic Partnership to that end.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the Netherlands and comes at an important juncture in bilateral ties.

(With IANS inputs)

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