New Delhi: At least 12 persons were on Saturday arrested by the Delhi Police for pasting black-coloured posters across the national capital criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The posters berated PM Modi for allegedly exporting vaccines to foreign countries instead of fulfilling the requirements of the people of the country. These posters were seen in parts of the national capital like Shahdara, Rohini, Rithala, and Dwarka over the past few days.

The black colour posters read in Hindi, "Modi ji, Hamare bacchon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (Modi Ji, why did you send the vaccines meant for our kids to foreign countries)?"

The Delhi Police has registered over 17 FIRs in connection with the posters against the Prime Minister under sections of the Defacement of Public Property Act besides other laws.

Budh Vihar ward councillor Gayatri Garg said to IANS, “On May 12, we got the information that several posters have been stuck in areas of Budh Vihar, Vijay Vihar and others. Following the information, I along with my husband and several other members got those removed on May 13.”

Arrests were made in Central Delhi, Rohini, East Delhi, Dwarka, North East Delhi and Shahdara. The police have also obtained CCTV footage from the Shahdara area where people were seen putting up the posters.

According to police reports, those arrested from Shahdara were paid Rs 500 for sticking three posters. An interrogation is underway to identify others involved in the matter and if there is any involvement of any political party behind the posters in the city.

The posters came after the Delhi government red-flagged the central government over the shortage of Covid vaccines in the city. Several states across the country have complained of vaccine shortage to the central government.

Several opposition parties have also criticised the Central government for not ordering the vaccines for the people of the country and instead of exporting them to other countries.

The national capital has been one of the worst-hit territories in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic last month with many people struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

The capital city also witnessed horrific scenes from hospitals and cremation sites with many deaths due to lack of oxygen supply and people waiting to perform the last rites of their family members.